On the occasion of the 15th National Forest Martyrs Days, Minister for Forest and Environment Prakash Javadekar acknowledged the sacrifice of three forest martyrs from Assam for their contributions in safeguarding forest and wildlife in 2019-20.

The three martyrs are: Nizamuddin Ahmed (Fix Pay Worker), Priyom Mech (Casual Driver), and Bikudar Bora (Game Watcher).

As per reports, they are among 22 other martyrs from across the nation who have been recognized for their sacrifice in 2019-20 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate (MoEFCC) change.