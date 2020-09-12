China Hands Over 5 Arunachali Youths After 10 Days

Five youths from Arunachal Pradesh were handed back to India on Saturday by the Chinese authorities ten days after they strayed across the border during an expedition to hunt.

“Indian Army took over all five individuals at Kibithu on 12 September, 2020 after completing all necessary formalities,” Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (Defence) based at Tezpur in Assam said in a release.

“The individuals will now be quarantined for 14 days as per Covid-19 protocol and thereafter be handed over to their family members,” it added.