Manipur COVID-19 Recovery Rate Climbs to 79.19 %

The recovery rate in the State climbed to 79.19 per cent on Friday as 209 new recoveries reported from 11 COVID care facilities in the past 24 hours in Manipur.

So far, 6,002 persons out of the total 7,579 COVID-19 positive cases have recovered and been discharged from various COVID care centres in the State.

Dr K Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director of the Health Department stated in a press release today, “The cumulative number of positive cases is 7,579. The cumulative number of recovered cases is 6,002. The number of active cases is 1,533. The recovery rate is 79.19 per cent.”