Mizoram Declares Partial Lockdown

While states across India are opening up amid COVID19 pandemic, the Mizoram government announced one week partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal area.

According to reports the order will come into effect till September 17 in which no residents of Aizawl are allowed to step out of their homes or compound except those exempted during the partial lockdown.

An order issued by the chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango said that a significant number of cases have been reported from contact tracing and unknown sources. In view of this the partial lockdown is announced to carry out extensive contact tracing and to reduce local transmission

Meanwhile, only shops dealing with essential commodities were allowed to open till 5 pm under arrangement made by Aizawl district administration.