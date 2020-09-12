Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Alleges Media of Spreading Fake News

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb threatened to take action against a section of the media for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the coronavirus situation in the state.

This comes a day after the Tripura High Court sought reports from the state government over its alleged mismanagement in the current COVID situation within a week or before September 18.

Meanwhile, a video of Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath went viral in which he was heard saying as “pig owners can earn more than a teacher” has drawn severe criticism from the netizens.

“A teacher can earn a maximum of Rs 12,000 a month. However, a pig farmer can earn up to Rs 15,000,” the minister had said in the video.