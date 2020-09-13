BJP Worker Found Hanging in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC

The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday

According to reports, Ganesh Roy, an active BJP worker, was found hanging from a tree near his village in Khanati in the Goghat area.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Roy was murdered by the TMC and then his body was hanged from the tree around midnight to spread panic among his party’s workers in the area.

It is to be mentioned that earlier on July 28, a BJP booth president’s body was found hanging in Haldia in East Midnapore district.