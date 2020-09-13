Byrnihat Police Outpost Closed as Cop Tests Covid+

Byrnihat police outpost in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district has been temporarily closed after one of the police officials of the outpost tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notification by the GK Ïangrai, Assistant Inspector General of Meghalaya Police (A) stated- “It is hereby informed that Byrnihat Outpost in Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya has been temporarily closed after one of the officials of the Outpost tested positive for COVID-19. Police officials of the Outpost have been placed under medical observation and at present all official works of the Outpost have been shifted to Anti-Infiltration Checkpost, Byrnihat.

The Outpost is being disinfected as per protocols and once the establishment has been declared fit for re-occupation, the Outpost will then be opened for official works. The general public residing within the jurisdiction of the Outpost are hereby requested to kindly approach Anti-Infiltration Checkpost, Byrnihat for any urgent requirement or assistance, the notification further adds.

