Love to Travel? Singapore Airlines Plans to Start ‘No-Destination’ Flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) plans to start flights to nowhere for flyers who have been missing the experience of flying lately.

Singapore Airlines’ no-destination flights, which will begin by the end of October, will depart and arrive at the same airport, The Straits Times quoted sources.

These flights will depart from and land in the Changi Airport which aims at boosting revenues for the airline.

According to a recent report by Reuters, the airline plans to cut 4,300 positions, or around 20 percent of its staff, as the business has taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.