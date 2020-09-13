Manipur Students Union Demands Release of ST Scholarships

The All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) has appealed to the Tribal Affairs and Hills department to release the scheduled tribe (ST) scholarship for the students within September.

The union also appealed to educational institutions in the state to relax the registration and admission scheduled for the scheduled tribe students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release signed by publicity secretary, AMSU Lhunpao Lhupheng on Saturday stated that students from the hill districts are facing inconveniences and hard times in their movement due to the pandemic. Stating that the scholarship has a huge contribution for the tribal students in their studies, the release added that delaying and untimely release of the scholarship would be of no value to the students.

The release further stated that the last date for submission of renewal and fresh ST scholarships application for the year 2020-2021 should also be extended in view of the pandemic.