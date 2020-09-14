25 MPs Test Covid-19 Positive on Day 1 of Monsoon Session

17 members of the Lok Sabha and 8 from the Rajya Sabha have tested positive for COVID-19 in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament started today.

One of the infected MPs, Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted: “After the routine Parliament test for COVID & genome test it’s confirmed that I have tested positive for the virus. I am currently in good health & spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested. Together We will fight & defeat Corona.”

Notably, around 200 of the 785 MPs are above the age of 65 years and are among the population vulnerable to coronavirus.