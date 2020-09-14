CM Khandu Expresses Grief Over Demise of COVID-19 Healthcare Worker

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief on the demise of a healthcare worker due to COVID 19.

“The news of Salmi Sangdigouria’s demise, a healthcare worker of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH), Itanagar, due to COVID19 while on duty, has come as a shocker and I extend my sympathy and condolence to her family as well as to the entire RKMH family,” Khandu said in a condolence message addressed to Swami Vishweshananda, Secretary, RKMH.

Late Salmi Sandgouria, aged 38 years, had joined RKMH in January 2017.

“Salmi Sangdigouria will be remembered as a true frontline warrior in the war against the current pandemic and the first healthcare worker of the state to sacrifice her life in the line of duty. Her sacrifice is no less than a soldier taking a bullet fighting enemies. We, especially citizens of Itanagar, will be indebted to her forever,” Khandu said.

While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Khandureiterated his gratitude to all healthcare workers for being there as a wall between the virus and the people despite knowing the risks involved.

He appealed all to take extreme care and follow the SoPs strictly and voluntarily.

“Our healthcare workers are already overloaded with work, please don’t overburden them. Without the support and cooperation of the people, sacrifices made by our healthcare workers will go in vain,” Khandu urged.