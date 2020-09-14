Covid-19 Virus Made in Wuhan Laboratory, Claims Chinese Virologist

A Chinese virologist has said the coronavirus was manufactured in a lab in Wuhan, China and claimed to have proof for the same.

As reported in an article by News 18, Li-Meng Yan, who has supposedly fled China after becoming a whistleblower in the case, claimed to have proof to show that the deadly virus was made in a Wuhan lab.

Li claimed she has proof that the virus came from a virology lab in the city and not from the wet-food market.

“The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint,” she said in the video released on YouTube.

However, The Chinese National Health Commission, World Health Organisation and University Of Hong Kong have disputed her claims, according to The Sun.