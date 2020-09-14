Education Minister Dr. Thokchom Radheshyam Visits NEET Exam Centres

Education Minister Dr. Thokchom Radheshyam along with Director Education (S) L. Nandakumar Singh today visited Manipur University, T. G. Higher Secondary School and Wangkhei High School which are the NEET examination centres at Imphal.

According to DIPR report, the meeting was attended by advisor, Sericulture, Excise and Minority Affairs also the chairman Dimapur DPDB, Zhaleo Rio, MLA Dimapur, Moatoshi and DC Dimapur Rajesh Soundararajan, who is the Vice chairman DPDB Dimapur.

In the meeting, LADP 2020-21 was deliberated thoroughly where all the members unanimously gave the approval for the schemes and accordingly schemes would be sent to the planning department.

The report said the issue of establishing Public Park for Dimapur district was also discussed, where the chairman and vice chairman Dimapur DPDB asked all concern departments for contributing the best possible support and cooperation towards the project.

MLA Dimapur, Moatoshi highlighted on the need for proper monitoring of all the schemes implemented by various departments in the district. The DC Dimapur also requested all the members to give their best support and cooperation towards COVID related activities.