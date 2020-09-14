Flash Flood Hits Guwahati Hard, Massive Traffic Jam Reported

Guwahati is witnessing massive flash floods and traffic jam in most of its prime areas due to incessant rains since the early morning.

With the change in season, Guwahati has experienced a brief, smart shower early today besides a continuous sprinkle leaving commuters in a lot of trouble.

Commuters were stuck in hour-long traffic jams and reports of knee-high water-logging have been reported from several parts of the city.

The affected areas include GS Road, Zoo Road, Chandmari, Narengi, Six Mile, Panjabari, Ganneshguri, Geetanagar, Silpukhuri, Hatigaon and several others.

Notably due to the ongoing construction of the flyovers and the foot-over bridge in the Christian Basti area water could be seen logged on the road leaving commuters in a dire situation.

The water-logging, triggered by the rains, has caused serious traffic snarls on all the major roads in the city.