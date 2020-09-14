NPP to Field Candidates in Manipur By-Polls: Conrad Sangma

National People’s Party (NPP) would field candidates in the by-election to the vacant seats of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

However, there has been no discussion yet on seat sharing or forging any pre-poll alliance, asserted NPP president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Speaking to media persons online this afternoon, Conrad Sangma informed that NPP has started selecting candidates for the by-election which is likely to be notified by the Election Commission of India soon.

Notably, as many as 13 seats of the Manipur Legislative Assembly are currently vacant following resignation by some MLAs and disqualification of some others.