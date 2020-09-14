Our Society, Values Don’t Recognise Same Sex-Marriage: Centre

While opposing a plea demanding the recognition of same-sex marriage rights under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, the centre told Delhi High Court that “same-sex marriages are not a part of our culture.”

The plea had argued that not recognizing same-sex marriages legally is discriminatory, pointing out that India’s Supreme Court had decriminalized homosexuality in September 2018.

The plea stated, “…Non-recognition of the rights of LGBT couples who wish to get married is a violation of the Right to Equality guaranteed to all persons within the territory of India under Article 14 of the Constitution.”

The plea said not having the option of marriage is “discriminatory and creates a second class of citizens,” noting that petitioner Gopi wishes to be married.

The court has adjourned the case to October.