W R Kharlukhi Takes Oath as RS Member from Meghalaya

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Dr W R Kharlukhi today took oath of office.

Taking to the Twitter handle Chief Miniser of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma wrote, “Dr. W. R. Kharlukhi took his oath as newly-elected Member of #RajyaSabha from #Meghalaya today. I congratulate him on his new role and wish him all the best as he represents our State in the Upper House.”