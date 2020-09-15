Arunachal and Nagaland CM calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NET News Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

The two Chief Ministers apprised about the meeting on their Twitter handles.

Amid the rising border tensions between India and China, these meetings came ahead of the Defence Minister statement’s on the ‘Developments on our borders in Ladakh’ at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As per reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Parliamentary sources said. The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue.

Rajnath met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state officials and held a detailed discussion on various important matters relating to the state.

Called on to Honble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji along with DCM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP, MP Lok Sabha Shri @TapirGao & @CSArunachal.

Had a detail discussion on various important matters relating to Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/eRO1amwDDY — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Neiphiu Rio apprised about his meeting and also sought his support for Ceithu Airport Kohima in view of its strategic importance. He also discussed the early completion of Bokajan-Botsa Road under Border Roads Organisation.

Earlier Rio also called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the ministry of MSME to discuss about Trans Nagaland Highway (Foothill Road) and other road projects. “We also discussed creation of skill development centres under MSME schemes,” Rio said.