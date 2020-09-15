Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Test COVID-19 Positive

Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15, Tuesday.

“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Pema Khandu posted on Twitter.

Earlier, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.