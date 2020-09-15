Assam: Ajit Kumar Bhuyan takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

NET News Desk

Assam’s Independent candidate and veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took oath in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Kumar along with 15 other newly elected members from various states took oath in Rajya Sabha, when the Upper House reconvened for business after five months for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Bhuyan said, “Took oath as Member of Rajya Sabha today. Need all your blessings so that I can perform up to the expectations of the people of Assam. Also, gratitude to the legislators of Assam Legislative Assembly for putting their trust on me”.

As per reports, tributes were paid to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 17 other former members of Parliament (MPs) and to renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Independent; Phulo Devi Netam, Congress; Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM); MV Shreyams Kumar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD); Fauzia Khan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, Nationalist People’s Party (NPP); NR Elango (DMK); AP Selvarasu (DMK), T Siva (DMK), K Keshava Rao, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS); KR Suresh Reddy (TRS); Syed Zafar Islam (BJP); Jai Prakash Nishad (BJP); Arpita Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC); and Dinesh Trivedi (TMC) took oath as RS MPs on Monday.