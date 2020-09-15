Bamboo Sanitiser Dispensers Made in Arunachal Pradesh

Bamboo sanitizer

A Low cost sanitiser dispensers has been made out from bamboo in Arunachal Pradesh.

The people of Arunachal came up with an innovative idea of making sanitizer dispensers from the garden’s very own bamboo culms.

This ingenuously built eco-friendly Sanitizer Dispenser has gained much popularity among the staff during the prevailing situation of pandemic COVID-19.

