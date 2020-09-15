Centre Bans Export of Onions with Immediate Effect

In order to curb soaring prices of onions in domestic market, the government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect.

“The export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues. The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification.

It may be noted that 40 percent of the country’s total onion crop is produced in the kharif season and the rest during the rabi season.