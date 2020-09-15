FACTCHECK: Another Lockdown in India from September 25?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) denied reports which claimed that another nation-wide lockdown will be imposed from September 25 and cinema halls will be re-opened from October 1

Reportedly, an order stating that National Disaster Management Authority and Planning Commission have “directed the Prime Minister Office” to impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days from September 25, was doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, debunking the fake news, PIB clarified, “Claim: Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet.”