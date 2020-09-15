FACTCHECK: No Cinema Halls to Open Across India from 1st October

A news report claiming that cinema halls will re-open across the country from October has going viral on social media platforms.

The report states that the Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country with the strict imposition of Covid-19 guidelines.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet.”