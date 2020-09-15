Girl Commits Suicide Under Police Custody in Assam

A college girl from Darrang district committed suicide while under police custody.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Eliza Begum (20)was a survivor of violence at the residence of one Safiqul Islam of village Aminpara under Rowta police station in Udalguri district where she had gone to raise a protest against the proposed marriage (with another girl) of Safiqul Islam whom the victim claimed to be her fiance.

Meanwhile, the Rowta Police rescued the girl from there and then handed her over to Dalgaon Police.

The latter after receiving her handed her over to the authority of DRPHDA for night shelter wherein the next morning she was found hanging in the bathroom.