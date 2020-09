In an unfortunate incident, a final year MBBS student of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was found dead last night.

Identified as Nimching Panmei, he was found lying dead outside Hostel number 4.

The deceased, who was a boarder in room number 113 on the first floor of the said hostel, hailed from Dima Hasao.

According to police, the body was found in a semi-naked state and there were injury marks on the head and face of the student.