Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

Confirming this to ANI, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Monday wherein they decided to resume domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases till Monday, taking the national tally to 55,329.