Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced to rename the upcoming “Mughal Museum” in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“How can our heroes be Mughals?”, saying “the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem”, a government spokesperson said.

The foundation stone for the upcoming Mughal Museum which is spread across 6 acres of land near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal was laid by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016.