Arunachal Govt Encourages #VocalForLocal, Ask Employees to Wear Traditional Attire

To promote traditions and encourage ‘Vocal For Local’, the state government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued directives to all employees to wear traditional attire on the 15th of every month.

In a tweet CM Khandu wrote, “Glad to share that employees of Secretariat are seen in traditional wear at the office.”

Meanwhile twitteratis across the platform applauded the initiative taken by the government and said that the same ideology should be replicated in rest of the country.

One of the twitterati wrote, “Its a great idea-and in fact all Indian States must follow this dress codes in their States so that the States cultures is intact.