Asymptomatic Patients in Mizoram can be Home Quarantined

The Mizoram state government has framed guidelines to place “asymptomatic patients” under home isolation.

The decision has been taken in a bid to ease the shortage of hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive patients.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the health department of the state-COVID-19 patients showing no symptoms and with mild or very mild symptoms will be allowed to stay in home isolation under strict monitoring by health officials.

However, persons suffering from immunocompromised status such as HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy are not eligible for home isolation, said the guideline.

Elderly patients aged above 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease among others will only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by a registered doctor or medical practitioner.

Persons seeking for home isolation should have the requisite facilities at their residences for self-isolation like isolated room and bathroom so as to avoid contact with other family members.