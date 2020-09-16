Bhopal Man Throws Dog into Lake, Arrested

0
5

A video of a man throwing a dog in a lake has left netizens fuming after it went viral on social media.

Following this act of cruelity, the police have arrested the accused Mohammed Salman and registered a case against him.

In the viral video, the 25-year-old is seen casually picking up a stray dog and then throwing it into the lake in Bhopal while the song ‘Tera Baap Aaya‘ from the movie Commando 3 plays in the background.

The accused, who is a resident of Kabarkhana Hanumanganj, was eventually arrested by Shyamla Hills police from Bhopal’s Qazi Camp area and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments