With 91,136 new cases reported on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 5 million mark.

India’s tally of total cases stands at 5,017,914, behind only the United States, which at 6.76 million confirmed infections, is the worst-hit nation in the world. Also, 1,284 new deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 82,091.

