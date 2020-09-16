Twitterati Using 2-Yr-Old Image to Claim ‘Indian Mi-17’ Chopper Crashed in Ladakh

A viral tweet claims that an Mi-17 helicopter has crashed in Ladakh, where India and China are currently engaged in a tense stand-off at the Line of Actual Control.

“Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. I’m sure that they have crossed the line,” said a user named Engin Altan Duzyatan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, debunking the fake news, PIB clarified, “The claim is #Fake. The wreckage exhibited is of a helicopter crash that happened in 2018 near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. No such incident has taken place recently anywhere in #Ladakh.”

