World’s Longest Tunnel Above 10,000 ft ‘Atal Tunnel’ Construction Completed in India

After a span of 10 years, the construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh has been completed.

Notably, this is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet.

The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years,” said KP Purushothaman, Chief Engineer.

Further there are CCTV cameras at every 60 metres and emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres inside the tunnel. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and four hours can be saved.

The tunnel’s width is 10.5 metres, including footpath of 1 metre on both sides.