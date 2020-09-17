Assam: Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over frequent blasts and casualties

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over “frequent blasts and casualties at Baghjan oil field, Assam”.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, three Oil India Limited (OIL) employees lost their lives at the Baghjan Oilfield in Assam’s Tinsukia,

The OIL employees killed were— two firemen who died fighting the flame this June 9 and a 25-year-old electrical engineer who was electrocuted on September 9 while checking cables at the site.

The ministry further informed that the District Administration has constituted a committee for assessment of property loss for which OIL has to deposit the compensation amount to district administration for disbursal to the affected families.

The ministry stated, “so far, 2,756 families have been identified for compensation till September 8, 2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle. Rs 10,93,50,500 has been deposited with District Administration by OIL for providing one-time compensation of Rs 30,000 each to the 3,645 affected families.”