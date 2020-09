The judgment in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of the Babri Masjid will be delivered on September 30.

Lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 out of the 32 accused in the case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, confirmed the date set by the court for delivering the verdict.

The earlier deadline for judgment had expired on August 31.