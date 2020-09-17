CM Pema Khandu Tests Covid-19 Negative

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested negative for Covid-19 after undertaking a repeat Covid-19 RT-PCR test yesterday.

In a tweet CM Khandu said, “I had undertaken a repeat Covid19 RT-PCR test yesterday. Because of the wishes and prayers of each one of you, I am glad to inform that I have tested NEGATIVE.”

Earlier, the CM had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid-19, however, the minister was asymptomatic.

