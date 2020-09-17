Manipur Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh Expelled from NPP

National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday expelled Manipur’s Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from the primary membership of the party for six years.

In an order issued by NPP Manipur unit general secretary (admin), Thongkam Haokip said Joykumar Singh has been expelled “on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee (of the party) for six years under the constitution of the party”. With his expulsion, Joykumar Singh has “ceased to be a primary member of NPP, Manipur, with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Notably Joykumar Singh is the party’s second important leader in Manipur to have been expelled within a month.