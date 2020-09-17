NHRC Orders Assam Govt to Compensate to Man Thrashed by Mob for Selling Beef

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered the Assam government to pay Rs. 1 lakh to a man who was thrashed in Biswanath district for selling cooked beef at his tea stall.

The 48-year-old man was brutally trashed more than a year ago at a weekly market.

Allegedly the mob had beaten up Shaukat Ali the victim and forced him to eat pork in front of a few policemen for selling beef at the Madhupur weekly market in Biswanath Chariali town on April 7, 2019.

The order was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, also the Leader of the Opposition in the 126-member Assembly, on April 12, 2019, five days after incident.

The incident had come to light after a video by one of the perpetrators of the attack on Ali went viral on social media.