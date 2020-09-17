Regulate Digital Media First: Centre Tells SC

The Center in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court said that if it wanted to regulate the media, then it must first look into digital media before electronic media.

The reason behind the affidavit is because of its widespread reach and impact.

“Digital media has faster reach, potential to become viral due to apps like WhatsApp and Facebook,” says the Centre’s affidavit to the SC.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcast, in the affidavit submitted stated that there are sufficient framework and judicial pronouncements in place for electronic media and print media but none for digital media.