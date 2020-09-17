Tura Medical College to Come Up in 2021, 25% Work Completed

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday announced that Tura Medical College’s construction will be completed by July 2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister wrote, “The work for the #Tura Medical College funded by @MoHFW_INDIA is 25% completed so far. DC and Dept to facilitate support to expedite the completion of the project. Have directed all concerned to ensure the completion of the Medical College by July 2021.”

The work for the #Tura Medical College funded by @MoHFW_INDIA is 25% completed so far. DC and Dept to facilitate support to expedite the completion of the project. Have directed all concerned to ensure the completion of the Medical College by July 2021. @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/ylTKH2ia8D — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the minister also reviewed the progress of the construction work of the Resubelpara 100 bedded Civil Hospital funded by the State Plan Scheme and said that 30 percent of its work has been completed. The project is said to completed by September 2021.