Kanubari in Arunachal Cultivates Coffee in Over 400 Hectares

Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh so far known for its lush green tea gardens may soon be recognized for coffee.

With over more than 400 hectares of land and around 400 farmers, the coffee beans are now bearing a visibility.

Gabriel D. Wangsu, also chairman, APSCIT and e-Gov, said that coffee offers scope for economic growth and help maintain natural equilibrium.

Earlier, Joint Director of the Coffee Board of India, Dr CG Anand, who arrived here from Bangaluru to study the feasibility of coffee cultivation, said that Kanubari is suitable for robusta coffee and success stories of other parts of India can be replicated here.