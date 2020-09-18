Manipur Govt Provides Financial Assistance to Local Scribe

Under the Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme (MSJWS), Manipur’s department of information and public relations (DIPR) has provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to local reporter S Soniya for her medical treatment.

Soniya is serving as a reporter of local daily, ‘Poknapham ‘.

The MSJWS was formally launched by Manipur chief minister as part of a programme of the new government’s 100 days’ achievement on June 30, 2017 at City Convention Centre, Imphal.

The scheme provides one time financial/medical assistance to journalists and their families.