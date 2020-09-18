Meghayala Govt Eases Entry into State, E-Permit System Lifted

Meghalaya government has decided to do away with the e-permit system for entry into the state of Meghalaya.

Earlier, the system entailed human intervention; the concerned deputy commissioner’s office would approve or reject applications.

However, people travelling into the state from outside will still need to file applications in advance. The only difference lies in the fact that unlike earlier, when the fate of their applications depended on the call taken by the DC office, the applicants now can get auto-generated entry pass upon submission of essential data.

Moreover, the applicants don’t have to submit their documents online while applying for e-pass anymore. They, nonetheless, now need to furnish the same at the entry point of their choosing.