Nagaland Govt Issues SoP for Partial Reopening of Schools, Details Inside

The Nagaland Government has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for partial reopening of schools for class 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis.

Schools in the state have remained shut since March 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The notification reads:

In continuation of this Office Order of even number dated 31st of August 2020, and consequent to issue of SOPs dated 8th September 2020 by MoHFW, Go! for partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of COVID-19, and for the skill or entrepreneurship training institutions/centres and the preventive measures required to be taken for containing spread of COVD-19 in these institutions/centres; the following activities in schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions/centres will be permitted with effect from 21g September 2020 in the State, subject to strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures annexed to this Order:

a) Up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, subject to strict adherence to the SOP enclosed as Annexure-A.

b) Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians, and strict adherence to all the provisions in the SOP enclosed as Annexu re-A.

c) Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India subject to strict adherence to the SOP enclosed as Annexure-B.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (11E) and their training providers will also be permitted as per the aforesaid enclosed SOP.