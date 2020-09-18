On Duty Traffic Cop Run Over by Truck in Delhi

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident while on duty Delhi on September 17.

According to reports, the policeman has been identified as Radhey Shyam (49). He was posted at Burari traffic circle.

“The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was on duty near ITI centre, Dhirpur, Ring Road. Around 4.15 pm, he stopped a Tata 407 truck and asked the driver to come on the side. Meanwhile, one Tata 909 truck came from behind and hit the Tata 407 vehicle which ran over the ASI,” a senior police officer said.

Meanhwile, the accused driver, identified as Deepak Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

The deceased is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.