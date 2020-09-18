Paytm App Removed from Google Play Store

One97 Communications Ltd owned payment app ‘Paytm’ has been removed from Google Play Store.

Commenting on the removal from Play Store, Paytm in a statement on Twitter said, “Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal.”

Meanwhile according to reports, Google has apparently removed the Paytm app because it allegedly violates the company’s new rules around online gambling.

However, Paytm is available for download on the Apple App Store.