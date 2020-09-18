Sikkim reported first death of health worker due to COVID-19

NET News Desk

A 49-year-old health worker (Assistant Nursing Superintendent) of STNM Hospital succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. She was a patient of hypertension and was in the ICU. This is the first death of a health worker due to Covid-19 in Sikkim.

With the death of a health worker this morning due to Covid-19, the total number of Covid deaths in the State has now reached 24.

As per reports, the ANS mostly worked in emergency wards and had co-morbidities of hypertension. She was admitted to STNM a couple of weeks ago and was on life-support.

The ANS, reported to be from Daragaon, Tadong was relieved of her COVID duties on September 15th after being at the Hospital for almost two weeks for her duties, thereafter she was on home isolation. She was brought to the hospital on the evening of Wednesday. It was reported that her BP, pulse, and sugar levels were alarmingly low and was put on life support since Thursday following which she breathed her last at 2:30 AM on Friday morning, The Sikkim Chronicle reported.