Sikkim: State Task Force meeting held to assess COVID-19 status

NET News Desk

The Sikkim State Government on Friday held a State Task Force meeting to discuss various issues pertaining to the present-day COVID-19 status in the State, reopening of educational institutions, the commencement of skill development activities, transport, tourism and other issues were also discussed.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the meeting of the State Task Force at Samman Bhawan. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Political Secretary to HCM, Chief Secretary and Heads of concerned Departments, DGP, ADGP, Chairperson and Member of the State Health Technical Committee, and CMO officials.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the present situation and to deliberate on the issues that needed urgent attention and future course of action.

At the outset, two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect to the health worker who lost her life this morning to COVID-19.

After detailed discussion on the current covid situation, the following directives were given: