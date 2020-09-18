UGC Allows NEHU to Hold Exams in October

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has agreed to the proposed completion of Final Semester Exam in the State of Meghalaya by 16/10/2020.

Further, now North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will conduct exam as proposed on 7,9,12,14 &16 October 2020 and the results will be declared by the end of October 2020.

Earlier the examination was slated to be in the month of September 2020.

Notably, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC issued a revised guideline on examinations and academic calendar asking universities in the country to complete the final semester examinations by the end of September.